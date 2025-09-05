/Bomb attack at panchayat office in TN: PMK leader survives after taking hiding in washroom

Soon after the incident, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) workers and Vanniyar Sangam members gathered outside the office and staged protest at the Kumbakonam-Mayiladuthurai-Sooriyanarkovil junction
Aduthurai town panchayat chairman MK Stalin of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) survived an attack at the civic body office on Friday (September 5). Two others were injured in the incident and were taken to the hospital. According to reports, Stalin was speaking to some people in the office when a group of 3-4 people arrived in a car and threw explosive bombs towards the office. The attackers also tried to attack Stalin with sharp weapons. Somehow, he managed to escape by locking himself in a nearby toilet.
In this incident, two men, namely, Ilaiyaraja and Arun, were injured and were immediately admitted to the nearby hospital. Soon after the incident, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) workers and Vanniyar Sangam members gathered outside the office and held a protest at the Kumbakonam-Mayiladuthurai-Sooriyanarkovil junction. The protesters burnt old tyres and demanded the arrest of the attackers. The protest also leads to heavy traffic jams in the town.
Later, the protest ended after police and other officials promised to take the quick action against the attackers. The traffic was also restored after this. Now, keeping the tense situation in mind, the authorities have deployed police forces in Aduthurai to maintain peace and order. A senior officer said that the reason for the attack is still under investigation.
Meanwhile, BJP’s Tamil Nadu president Nainar Nagendran condemned the incident and demanded immediate arrest of the attackers involved in the incident. He also criticised the state government and said that the law and order has become worse. He also pointed out that if petrol bombs could be thrown in daylight at a panchayat office, how can law and order will be maintained.