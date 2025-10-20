/BJP's Medha Kulkarni ‘purifies’ spot at Pune’s Shaniwarwada fort where women offer namaz, calls it ‘not a mosque’

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni led a demonstration and “purification” ritual at the Shaniwarwada fort of Pune, Maharashtra, on Sunday after a group of Muslim women offered namaz at the fort. Her move has attracted political backlash from Opposition parties, accusing her of attempting to polarise voters before local civic polls.

The protest, which Kulkarni led, was organised by the Patit Pavan Sanghatna and other Hindu outfits. Along with protest, Kulkarni and her supporters cleaned the spot using gaumutra (cow urine) and also performed Shiv Vandana as part of the ritual, where Muslim women offered namaz, according to a report by The Indian Express.

Before the protest, Kulkarni said in a post on social media platform X, “We will not allow ‘namaz’ in Shaniwarwada, the Hindu community has now become awakened…Chalo Shaniwarwada.” Speaking to The Indian Express, MP Medha Kulkarni said, “We performed Shiv Vandana and did purification of the spot where the namaz was offered…To protest against the incident and to ensure that Pune’s social harmony is not disturbed, the Sakal Hindu Samaj organised a protest and demanded police action in this matter.”

When she was questioned whether the spot had become “impure” after performing prayers, she responded, “Shaniwarwada is an ASI protected historical monument. It is a symbol of Hindavi Swaraj set up by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. We cannot allow anyone to offer namaz here. It is not a mosque.” She also referred the spot an “illegal religious structure” outside the fort. “If one wants to offer namaz in this manner, then Hindus should also be allowed to perform ‘aarti’ in masjids or in Taj Mahal,” she said.

Opposition lashes out at BJP Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni

In response to the protest and purification ritual, Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the Congress, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lashed out at the BJP Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni over her actions.

“Some Muslim women offered prayers inside Shaniwarwada, after which some BJP members went there and ‘purified’ the spot with cow urine. These people should remember that even Mastani had stayed in Shaniwarwada. Kulkarni probably is not aware that Peshwe ‘sardars’ removed the flag of Hindavi Swaraj atop the Shaniwarwada and hoisted the Union Jack,” said Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant, The Indian Express reported.

Objecting to the remarks of Kulkarni about the dargah near the site, Sawant also questioned, “When the Peshwas had no problem, what is her problem? What will she do with the air that touches the ‘dargah’ and then reaches her…Is she going to purify her nose as well?”

Pune Congress chief Arvind Shinde announced that the party would soon stage a protest against the MP. “Ahead of the civic elections, this is nothing but an attempt to polarise the Hindu voters. BJP raises such issues deliberately ahead of elections. BJP wants people to react to such issues and galvanise Hindu voters,” Shinde added.