Batla House encounter case: Delhi Court awards death sentence to Ariz Khan

Delhi's Saket Court on Monday awarded the death penalty to convict Ariz Khan for the murder of inspector Mohan Chand Sharma in the 2008 Batla House encounter case.

The court called the case “rarest of rare case”.

Additional Sessions Judge Sandeep Yadav also imposed a total fine of Rs 11 lakh against Ariz Khan in the case. The court said Rs 10 lakh should be immediately released to the family of inspector Mohan Chand Sharma.

On March 8, the court had convicted Khan in the case, noting that he murdered encounter specialist and inspector Mohan Chand Sharma.

The Additional Sessions Judge had said that Khan, along with his associates, intentionally and voluntarily caused the murder of Sharma by the use of gunshot.

Ariz Khan was convicted under Sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 333 (voluntarily causes grievous hurt), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant) and 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

He has also been held guilty under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 174(a) (non-appearance in response to a proclamation) and 34 (criminal intention) of the IPC and Section 27 (using any prohibited weapons) of the Arms Act.

On September 19 in 2008, the Special Cell of Delhi Police had carried out an encounter at the Batla House in Jamia Nagar, in which two suspected Indian Mujahideen terrorists and inspector Sharma were killed.

Ariz Khan had fled from the spot and was declared a proclaimed offender. He was arrested on February 14, 2018.

Ariz Khan is allegedly associated with the terror outfit Indian Mujahideen. The police claimed that he was present at the Batla House during the encounter and had managed to give the police a slip.

In July 2013, a trial court had sentenced Indian Mujahideen terrorist Shahzad Ahmed to life imprisonment in connection with the case.

