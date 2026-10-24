/Bandipora police bust alleged separatist propaganda module, six arrested under UAPA

Bandipora Police have claimed to have unearthed an alleged clandestine module linked to the banned organisation, Ittihad-ul-Muslimeen, suspected of propagating separatist ideology and propaganda, particularly targeting women. According to police, preliminary investigations have revealed suspected links to a Pakistan-based handler, alleged prison-based coordination, covert meetings and financial transactions believed to be connected with the activities under investigation.

In connection with the case, FIR No. 168/2026 has been registered at Police Station Bandipora under Sections 10 and 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, as amended.

Police have arrested six persons so far in the case. The arrested individuals have been identified as Mubeena Bano, daughter of Gh Ahmad Dar, a resident of Dachigam, Bandipora; Waheed Ahmad Bhat, son of Mohd Maqbool Bhat, a resident of Bhat Mohallah, Kachloo, Qazipora, Handwara, Kupwara; Kushboo Jan, daughter of Ab Rashid Sheikh; Mehak Jan, daughter of Mohd Sultan Sheikh; and Aliya Jan, daughter of Ab Rashid Sheikh, all residents of Check Panzigam, Bandipora; and Irfan Ahmed Reshi alias Rayees, son of Gh Nabi Reshi, a resident of Ananwan, Handwara.

The police investigation is reportedly examining the alleged network’s activities, suspected links with individuals in prison, financial transactions and the role of the alleged Pakistan-based handler.

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