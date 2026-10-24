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  • /Bandipora police bust alleged separatist propaganda module, six arrested under UAPA

Bandipora police bust alleged separatist propaganda module, six arrested under UAPA

Idrees Lone
Authored By Idrees Lone
Published: Oct 24, 2026, 13:33 IST | Updated: Oct 24, 2026, 13:38 IST
Bandipora police bust alleged separatist propaganda module, six arrested under UAPA

Bandipora Police uncover alleged separatist module, six arrested under UAPA Photograph: (WION)

Story highlights

Bandipora Police have uncovered an alleged clandestine module linked to banned outfit Ittihad-ul-Muslimeen, with six people arrested and investigators probing suspected Pakistan links, prison-based coordination and financial transactions.

Bandipora Police have claimed to have unearthed an alleged clandestine module linked to the banned organisation, Ittihad-ul-Muslimeen, suspected of propagating separatist ideology and propaganda, particularly targeting women. According to police, preliminary investigations have revealed suspected links to a Pakistan-based handler, alleged prison-based coordination, covert meetings and financial transactions believed to be connected with the activities under investigation.

In connection with the case, FIR No. 168/2026 has been registered at Police Station Bandipora under Sections 10 and 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, as amended.

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Police have arrested six persons so far in the case. The arrested individuals have been identified as Mubeena Bano, daughter of Gh Ahmad Dar, a resident of Dachigam, Bandipora; Waheed Ahmad Bhat, son of Mohd Maqbool Bhat, a resident of Bhat Mohallah, Kachloo, Qazipora, Handwara, Kupwara; Kushboo Jan, daughter of Ab Rashid Sheikh; Mehak Jan, daughter of Mohd Sultan Sheikh; and Aliya Jan, daughter of Ab Rashid Sheikh, all residents of Check Panzigam, Bandipora; and Irfan Ahmed Reshi alias Rayees, son of Gh Nabi Reshi, a resident of Ananwan, Handwara.

The police investigation is reportedly examining the alleged network’s activities, suspected links with individuals in prison, financial transactions and the role of the alleged Pakistan-based handler.

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Further investigation in the case is underway.

About the Author

Idrees Lone

Idrees Lone

Idrees Lone

Idrees Lone is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 18 years of experience, currently working as Senior Special Correspondent at WION. He has extensively cove...Read More

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