/Army’s humanitarian outreach brings relief to persons with disabilities in Kashmir

The Indian Army has always been at the forefront of helping people in times of need, extending its role far beyond the call of duty to bring relief, support and hope to communities. Whether responding to emergencies, reaching out to vulnerable sections of society or undertaking initiatives that transform lives, the Army has consistently demonstrated its commitment to serving the people.

In yet another such humanitarian effort, the Indian Army’s Chinar Corps, in collaboration with Jaipur-based Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS), popularly known as Jaipur Foot, has helped persons with disabilities in Kashmir take a step towards a more independent and dignified life.

Organised at Sharifabad in Kashmir, the Artificial Limb Fitment Camp emerged as a significant initiative aimed at restoring mobility, strengthening confidence and making essential rehabilitation services accessible to those who need them most. By providing free artificial limbs, hearing aids and mobility equipment, the camp offered more than physical assistance — it opened up possibilities for greater independence, renewed self-belief and fuller participation in everyday life.

Recognising this need, the Chinar Corps and BMVSS brought specialised medical expertise and rehabilitation support closer to the people of Kashmir.

A dedicated team of prosthetic technicians and medical experts from BMVSS assessed amputees individually, taking into account their specific requirements to provide customised artificial limbs. The focus was not simply on distributing assistive devices, but on ensuring that beneficiaries received support suited to their needs, helping them move towards improved mobility and a better quality of life.

The initiative also extended its reach to persons with other disabilities. Hearing aids were provided to those requiring hearing assistance, while wheelchairs, crutches and callipers were made available to support mobility.