Back in Jaipur, Pilot greeted with chants of 'I love you' by supporters

Congress leader Sachin Pilot, who returned to Jaipur today, was greeted by his enthusiastic supporters with chants of "I love you" and `Sachin Pilot zindabad` as he returned to the state after a month-long political crisis in Rajasthan.

Pilot, walked amidst the throng of his supporters with folded hands, bowed and waved to them as he reached his residence in Jaipur, driving down from Delhi this afternoon.

The former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan, Pilot had met Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Delhi yesterday.

I have not made any demands with the party. I am an MLA and a Congress worker, I will do whatever party asks me to do: Sachin Pilot on the possibility of getting Deputy CM post again https://t.co/LPzczDPflP — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2020

A three-member committee formed for redressal of the issues raised by him and some MLAs of the party against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot led government.

Earlier he said that he has not demanded any post and had only raised issues related to governance, functioning, and respect of party workers.

"I am sad the way sedition notice was given and was withdrawn 25 days later. We went to court. Several cases were registered. These actions could have been avoided. I raised my issues. There should not be vendetta politics. I have not placed any demand for any post. I am ready to fulfill responsibilities given by the party," Pilot told reporters.

"We never said anything against our party leadership, party, its ideology, and government. We raised our points on functioning and governance and I think we have full right to raise these issues," he said.

"We have cleared our stand that we will remain in Congress. My politics is based on truth and principles. Even today I have no greed for any post. Posts come and go," he added.

(With inputs from ANI)