The parents of Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash filed a petition for custody of their grandchild, claiming that the child is missing. However, the apex court rejected their plea, saying she was "virtually a stranger" to the child.

A boarding school in Haryana's Faridabad on Wednesday (Jan 8) confirmed that the child was staying in their hostel.

The school informed the Bengaluru Police after an inquiry was filed about the child's whereabouts after Atul committed suicide.

The school principal sent a letter to the Marathahalli police station, confirming the child's enrolment in the boarding school.

The letter stated that the four-year-old boy was a bonafide student and was enrolled in nursery.

The child's mother, Nikita Singhania, completed his admission process while mentioning herself as the sole guardian and removing the father's details in the enrolment form, Indian media reported.

The school further mentioned that no one came to take their child home during the winter holidays, so special arrangements were made for him at the hostel.

Nikita Singhania on Tuesday revealed for the first time that their child was at a boarding school in Faridabad and would soon be taken to Bengaluru to meet his mother.

The child has been living there since his mother's arrest. But now, when Nikita is out on bail but is directed to stay in Bengaluru only, the child will be shifted to the city.

However, the court has directed that the child must be in court during the next hearing of the case.

Subhash, the Bengaluru techie from the Indian state of Karnataka, died by suicide on Dec 9, 2024, after alleging harassment from his wife and in-laws in a video and suicide note.

