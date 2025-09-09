/Attention Delhi commuters! Lok Adalat on Sep 13 - Check step-by-step guide to settle your traffic challan

Drivers in Delhi with unpaid traffic challans now have another chance to clear their dues without going through long court procedures. The Delhi Traffic Police, along with the Delhi State Legal Services Authority, is once again using the Lok Adalat system for the unpaid challans. This allows people to quickly settle their pending traffic fines/dues, as this system often provides a reduced amount of the challan. People of Delhi can use this option by booking a token and attending the session or by using the official website options. The next National Lok Adalat will be held on September 13, 2025, where pending traffic challans will be be waived off or reduced.

Why is Lok Adalat important for people with unpaid challans?

Lok Adalat is a quick and low-cost solution for the people of Delhi to settle pending cases like traffic challans. During National Lok Adalat, pending challans can be resolved at discounted rates, without any court trials. The Delhi Traffic Police issues a public notice and opens an online token booking system for those interested in this option.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

What are the steps to check, register and settle a Challan?

Let's have a look at the five simple steps to check, register and settle a challan for the people of Delhi. The challan can be settled by doing the steps mentioned below -

Step 1 - Check the challan status online and then visit the Parivahan eChallan portal or the Delhi Traffic Police website. Search your details by using your vehicle number, driving licence number or challan number. After checking, save or screenshot your challan details.

Check the challan status online and then visit the Parivahan eChallan portal or the Delhi Traffic Police website. Search your details by using your vehicle number, driving licence number or challan number. After checking, save or screenshot your challan details. Step 2 - Confirm the eligibility and check the official Lok Adalat notice on the Delhi Traffic Police website. Take note that only compoundable challans are allowed, and serious offences are not included in this option.

- Confirm the eligibility and check the official Lok Adalat notice on the Delhi Traffic Police website. Take note that only compoundable challans are allowed, and serious offences are not included in this option. Step 3 - After the completion of details, get a Lok Adalat token. Register for a token when the booking link goes live on the Delhi Traffic Police portal. Once the link is live, enter your challan/vehicle details and download the token or appointment slip. After the completion, kindly print the token, as printing may not be available at the adalat venue.

- After the completion of details, get a Lok Adalat token. Register for a token when the booking link goes live on the Delhi Traffic Police portal. Once the link is live, enter your challan/vehicle details and download the token or appointment slip. After the completion, kindly print the token, as printing may not be available at the adalat venue. Step 4 - On the appointment day, prepare your documents in advance and carry all the important documents like - Printed token/appointment slip, copy of challan or notice, RC, driving licence and a valid ID (like Aadhaar or passport).

- On the appointment day, prepare your documents in advance and carry all the important documents like - Printed token/appointment slip, copy of challan or notice, RC, driving licence and a valid ID (like Aadhaar or passport). Step 5 - Go to the assigned court complex at the specific given time. The bench may offer a reduced amount of the challan, and if both sides agree, then the settlement is final. Furthermore, some cycles also allow online payment through the official portals.

- Go to the assigned court complex at the specific given time. The bench may offer a reduced amount of the challan, and if both sides agree, then the settlement is final. Furthermore, some cycles also allow online payment through the official portals. Step 6 - Make the final payment and get the receipt. There will be multiple payment options available on the site, like = cash, card, net banking or demand draft.