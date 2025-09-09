/Attention Delhi commuters! Lok Adalat on Sep 13 - Check step-by-step guide to settle your traffic challan

Lok Adalat is a quick and low-cost solution for the people of Delhi to settle pending cases like traffic challans. During National Lok Adalat, pending challans can be resolved at discounted rates.
Drivers in Delhi with unpaid traffic challans now have another chance to clear their dues without going through long court procedures. The Delhi Traffic Police, along with the Delhi State Legal Services Authority, is once again using the Lok Adalat system for the unpaid challans. This allows people to quickly settle their pending traffic fines/dues, as this system often provides a reduced amount of the challan. People of Delhi can use this option by booking a token and attending the session or by using the official website options. The next National Lok Adalat will be held on September 13, 2025, where pending traffic challans will be be waived off or reduced.
Let's have a look at the five simple steps to check, register and settle a challan for the people of Delhi. The challan can be settled by doing the steps mentioned below -
Don't forget to go to the Parivahan portal after a few days to confirm that the challan is marked as “disposed.”