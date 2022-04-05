At UNSC, India condemns killing in Ukraine's Bucha, supports independent investigation

At the United Nations Security Council meeting on Ukraine on Tuesday, India has condemned the killing of civilians in Bucha and has supported an independent investigation into it.

Bucha, a suburb of Ukraine's capital Kyiv was under Russian occupation during the ongoing war and as its troops left the area, the dead bodies of several civilians were discovered. Russia has been held responsible for the killings, something Moscow has been dismissing but hasn't found many takers of that.

Speaking at the meeting, India's Permanent Representative to United Nations T.S. Tirumurti said, "Recent reports of civilian killings in Bucha are deeply disturbing. We unequivocally condemn these killings and support the call for an independent investigation." Several images and videos have emerged of bodies strewn across the town, many of them which had hand-tied in the back. Ukraine had requested an International Criminal Court investigation into developments in Bucha. According to the mayor of the town, 300 of its inhabitants were found dead.

Expressing concern, Ambassador T.S. Tirumurti said, "The situation in Ukraine has not shown any significant improvement since the Council last discussed the issue. The security situation has only deteriorated, as well as its humanitarian consequences." Tuesday's UNSC meet saw Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressing the top UN body giving details about what happened in the town.

The Indian envoy pointed out how, "India has been sending humanitarian supplies to Ukraine and its Neighbours, which include medicines and other essential relief material" and Delhi "stands ready to provide more medical supplies to Ukraine in the coming days." India has sent 90 Tonnes of humanitarian supplies to Ukraine, which includes medicines and essentials.

During the address, Ambassador Tirumurti pointed to the "impact of the crisis is being felt beyond the region with increasing food and energy costs, especially for many developing countries. "Since the war energy prices, especially oil prices have substantially increased adding to the overall increased inflation globally. This has particularly hit hard developing and low-income countries emerging from the covid pandemic.

India has been calling for direct talks between Russia and Ukraine for an immediate cessation of violence. PM Modi has spoken to Russian President Putin and President Zelenskyy several times, calling for dialogue. Indian envoy to the UN explained, "When innocent human lives are at stake, diplomacy must prevail as the only viable option. In this context, we take note of the ongoing efforts, including the meetings held recently between the Parties."

Tuesday's meeting saw an address by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary Dicarlo and Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Martin Griffiths. There have been several meetings of the UNSC on Ukraine since January. While India has abstained on all votes at such meetings, it has been calling for respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty of states.