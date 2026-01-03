/Assam witchcraft case: 18 arrested as suspects after couple burnt alive, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita invoked

Days after a couple in Karbi Anglong district of India's Assam was burnt alive by a group of villagers on the suspicion of practising witchcraft, 18 people have been arrested including four women, for their alleged involvement in the killing. Akhilesh Kumar Singh, IGP (Law & Order) of the Assam Police confirming the arrest said, "We can’t tolerate this type of heinous crime".

Speaking to the media after the arrest Singh said, “I inspected the site where the incident took place. We can’t tolerate this type of heinous crime. After collecting evidence, we have arrested 18 people so far. Scientific investigation will be conducted. A few months back, the court sentenced 23 people to life imprisonment in Sivasagar in connection with a witch-hunting case. Justice will be given here also."

ALSO READ: Delhi air quality improves but cold wave condition to hit city for next 3 days

Add WION as a Preferred Source

On December 30 at about 8:25 pm, the Anglong district police received information through phone that a couple has been killed by villagers on suspicion of practising witchcraft, after which the Hawraghat police station immediately sprang to action.

“On receipt of the information, the police team immediately proceeded to the spot. On arrival, it was found that the house of Gardi Beruwa, resident of 1 No. Beloguri Munda Gaon was in a vandalised condition, and fire was burning in the front yard of the house. On enquiry, it was learnt that Gardi Beruwa (aged about 46 years) and his wife Mira Beruwa were allegedly murdered by villagers on suspicion of witch-hunting and their bodies were burnt to ashes in the front yard of their house,” a senior police official said.