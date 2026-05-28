/Around 550 police personnel deployed across Mumbai amid Bakrid celebrations

Around 550 police personnel have been deployed across Mumbai in order to ensure peace and law and order, with continuous patrolling underway in sensitive areas amid Bakrid celebrations on Thursday (May 28), according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Mira Road) Rahul Chavan.



"Police have been deployed in sensitive areas. Currently, the festival of Bakrid is being celebrated in a peaceful atmosphere. Social media is also being monitored," DCP Chavan told news agency ANI. Officials stated that the deployment is focused on maintaining communal harmony and ensuring peace during the festival across the region.

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BJP slams illegal animal slaughtering

Meanwhile, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya reportedly claimed that illegal animal slaughter for Bakri Eid is being done at multiple locations in Mumbai, including Mankhurd, Deonar, and Govandi. In response, he urged the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Mumbai Police to take stringent action.



In a post on social media platform X, Kirit Somaiya alleged that qurbani was being conducted inside housing societies and residential complexes even though authorised slaughter sites and licensed markets were available nearby. "Dozens of places illegal Kurbani Katal at Mankhurd, Deonar, Govandi.... in Housing Societies/Complexes. Bakri Eid Kurbani, in spite of the Markets/Shops Kurbani Places (designated places) available in nearby areas. BMC Police must act," Somaiya said on X.



At the same time, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation withdrew the permission earlier granted for Bakri Eid qurbani at the Azad Nagar D-3 building premises in Satellite Garden Phase-2 on Aarey Bhaskar Road, Goregaon East.

What do we know about the Bakra Eid?

Eid al-Adha, also known as 'Bakra Eid, ' marks one of the most important festivals in Islam and is often called the “festival of sacrifice.” Celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the final month of the Islamic lunar calendar, it also coincides with the completion of the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca.