/Analysing Whisky Paradox: India is the world's biggest consumer but 40th-largest exporter, a problem with every merchandise of India

India's spirits industry has a problem it cannot manufacture its way out of. The country generates $17.4 billion in domestic whisky market revenue annually, the highest of any nation on earth, according to data compiled by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries. It is the fifth-largest alcoholic beverage market in the world, valued at $39.3 billion in 2024. And yet, when it comes to exporting that scale, India ranks 40th globally, according to the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA).

In the financial year 2023-24, India exported 262,000 metric tonnes of alcoholic beverages and earned $262.1 million in return, according to MoFPI figures sourced from APEDA trade data. The United Kingdom, by comparison, ships $10.3 billion in spirits annually. France earns $6.42 billion. Mexico, $5.85 billion.

The arithmetic is brutal. India exports weight. It does not export worth.

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"It's less about proving capability and more about building sustained brand recall over time," said Arundeep Singla, Chairman and Managing Director of Alcostar Group of Companies, when asked whether Indian brands could genuinely compete on the global stage. “We're still up against international brands that have years of legacy behind them, so that recall takes time to match.”

This diagnosis points to the single variable that India has consistently failed to solve, not in spirits alone, but across nearly every sector it has tried to globalise.

The numbers behind the gap

APEDA has set an official export target of $952.9 million, approximately $1 billion, by 2030. Against a current baseline of $262.1 million, that would require more than tripling export earnings in under six years. The trend line does not support confidence. Export value actually declined from $325 million in FY2022-23 to $262.1 million in FY2023-24, a regression that cuts directly against the narrative of linear progress.

Volume told a similarly sobering story in FY2024-25: total exports fell to 221,821 metric tonnes, and rupee earnings dropped 3.93 per cent from Rs3,107.5 crore to Rs 2,985.33 crore, according to MoFPI data.

India's whisky exports, drawn from the world's most prolific whisky-drinking market, stood at just $124.1 million in FY2022-23, according to MoFPI figures citing Statista. A single Scotch label moves more volume internationally in a year.

The export-to-domestic market ratio sits at approximately 0.67 per cent: a country that accounts for the fifth-largest alco-bev market on earth converts less than one per cent of that domestic scale into export value.

Geography compounds the problem. UAE alone absorbed 32.61 per cent of India's alco-bev exports in FY2024-25, according to APEDA data. Singapore, Kenya, Tanzania, Angola and Rwanda account for much of the remainder. These are diaspora-dependent and developing-market channels, not the mainstream premium shelves of Western Europe or North America, where brand equity is built and multiplied.

Quality is no longer the question

The frustrating part, as Singla framed it, is that manufacturing quality is no longer the constraint. "Quality-wise, most serious players are already working at levels that are comparable to global standards," he said. “What's more important is the growing confidence within India itself. Consumers here are far more open today, they're willing to pick a domestic brand if it delivers consistently. That kind of acceptance at home goes a long way in building credibility outside.”

That domestic confidence is real and measurable. Premium growth in India is not being driven by imports alone. "A large part of premium growth in India isn't happening at the very top end," Singla observed. “It's happening in that space where people want to upgrade, but still stay within a certain budget. That's where domestic brands have a natural advantage.”

But there is a significant difference between winning share in a price-sensitive domestic market and building the kind of cross-border brand narrative that commands premium margins internationally. India has achieved the former. The latter requires something the supply chain cannot produce: institutional storytelling, geographic indication protection, and sustained market access investment.

The Irish blueprint India has not followed

The comparison that should unsettle Indian policymakers the most is not with Scotland, a centuries-old legacy category, but with Ireland.

By the 1970s, the Irish whiskey industry had nearly collapsed. It was rebuilt through aggressive geographical indication protection, now secured in more than 40 countries, including India itself as of 2019, and through a unified industry narrative that positioned Irish whiskey as a global premium category in its own right. The result was a sector now generating over $2 billion in annual exports, among the fastest-growing premium spirit categories in the world.

In January 2026, the Irish Whiskey Association formally welcomed the EU-India Free Trade Agreement framework, explicitly citing it as a vehicle to deepen access to Indian premium shelves. Ireland is using trade architecture to come into India. India has no equivalent outward strategy.

A structural failure that runs deeper than spirits

This is not only a story about what is in the bottle. It is a story about what India does, and does not do, after the bottle is filled.

India's overall merchandise trade deficit widened to $282.83 billion in FY2024-25, up from $241.14 billion the previous year, according to the Department of Commerce. Total goods exports were $437.42 billion against imports of $720.24 billion. The pattern, strong production capacity, weak brand monetisation, has repeated across textiles, processed foods, and pharmaceuticals, where India dominates generic volumes but remains marginal in branded premium segments.

Three structural failures underpin the spirits sector's export underperformance, specifically. India has not pursued an aggressive international geographical indication strategy for Indian Whisky, Indian Rum, or heritage products such as Goa's Feni, in the manner that Ireland and Scotland have protected their categories at the trade-law level. It has no unified export promotion body for alco-bev comparable in mandate or funding to the Scotch Whisky Association or the Irish Whiskey Association. And domestic regulatory fragmentation, 28-plus state excise regimes, makes it nearly impossible to build the kind of national-scale consistency that funds serious global brand-building.

The shift is real. The distance is larger

Singla sees the domestic momentum and reads it as a foundation. "Indian companies are no longer just trying to catch up; they're starting to carve out their own space," he said. On the evolution of Indian consumption, a market he tracks closely, he is equally measured. "You can definitely see a shift happening, but it's not uniform yet," he noted, describing a consumer landscape that is increasingly willing to experiment but remains occasion-driven and price-conscious at its core. “India isn't following the global craft wave exactly as it is. It's adapting it based on local habits.”

That adaptation seems genuine. But adapting for a domestic audience and building the brand architecture needed to compete internationally are different exercises. The first requires reading local taste, the second requires sustained investment in the kind of narrative infrastructure, GI tags, unified industry voice, presence in premium Western markets, that India has not yet systematically built.