Amartya Sen's daughter denies fake news of Nobel laureate's death: 'Baba is totally fine'

Indian economist and philosopher Amartya Kumar Sen, who won the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences in 1998, is fine, confirmed his daughter amid his death rumours.

"Baba is totally fine", said Nandana Sen said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Denying the rumours and baseless claims, she wrote: "We just spent a wonderful week together w/ family in Cambridge—his hug as strong as always last night when we said bye!"

"He is teaching 2 courses a week at Harvard, working on his gender book—busy as ever!" she further said.

Friends, thanks for your concern but it's fake news: Baba is totally fine. We just spent a wonderful week together w/ family in Cambridge—his hug as strong as always last night when we said bye! He is teaching 2 courses a week at Harvard, working on his gender book—busy as ever!

On Tuesday, misinformation started to circulate on social media after a post about Sen from an account named Claudia Goldin, with a handle @profCGoldin.

It was believed it was the same Claudia Goldin, who won the Nobel this year in the field of economics.

The post falsely claimed, "A terrible news. My dearest Professor Amartya Sen has died minutes ago. No words."

It was even picked up by several news channels.

Later, a post from the same account noted: "This account is hoax created by Italian journalist Tommaso Debenedetti."

A terrible news. My dearest Professor Amartya Sen has died minutes ago. No words.

This account is hoax created by Italian journalist Tommaso Debenedetti.

Sen won Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award in 1998, for his contribution to welfare economics.

Since 1972, he has taught and worked in the United Kingdom and the United States. He is currently a Professor of Economics and Philosophy at Harvard University.

