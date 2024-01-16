After India, Brazil inducts French-origin Scorpene Submarines

The Brazilian Navy inducted 'Humaita', the second Scorpene submarine that is built domestically, based on technology transfer from French firm Naval Group. This is part of Brazil's ProSub programme that aims to enhance their Navy's submarine force with four new conventional(diesel-electric) Scorpene submarines and the development of an indigenous Nuclear-powered submarine.

In recent years, the French-origin Scorpene submarines have had many takers with the Indian Navy inducting six of them, and two each being added to the fleets of Malaysia and Chile.

Scorpene is a modern, high-performant, and stealthy submarine, that is designed for ocean-going and for shallow waters operations. It can undertake a wide range of missions such as Anti-Surface & Anti-Submarine Warfare, special operations, and intelligence gathering. Stealthy and fast, these submarines have a level of automation that allows a limited number of crew, which reduces its operating costs significantly.

The Humaita successfully completed its sea trials and has now been delivered and entered into service within the Brazilian Navy. The submarine was commissioned by the Brazilian Navy at the Itaguaí Naval base, in presence of José Mucio Monteiro, Brazilian minister of defence and Emmanuel Chiva, French General Delegate for Armaments. The first submarine of the ProSub program, the Riachuelo, was commissioned by the Brazilian Navy in September 2022. The remaining two submarine of the series, Tonelero and Angostura will respectively be launched in 2024 and 2025.

As part of the Brazilian ProSub programme, Scorpene submarines are manufactured and assembled in the shipyard built in Itaguaí by Itaguaí Construções Navais (ICN). Naval Group, France, contributed to this program by transferring technology, supplying the submarine design, the equipment that makes up the submarines and technical assistance. Teams from the ICN shipyard have also been trained in submarine construction techniques in France, as part of a vast training programme for Brazilian welders, formers, pipe fitters and electricians. This training, along with technical assistance, enables ICN to master the entire production process, Naval Group said.

The final configuration of the Brazilian Scorpenes are adapted to meet the specific needs of the user- the Brazilian Scorpenes will be slightly longer than the conventional model to carry a larger crew, more food and fuel. These modifications will enable it to patrol longer and cover greater distances. Brazil is also the Naval Group's first International client to be equipped with the new-generation F21 heavy-weight torpedo.