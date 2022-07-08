After hackers target government sites to ‘avenge’ Nupur Sharma comments, India seeks Interpol's help

India is seeking Interpol's help to catch two hacker groups called 'Dragon force Malaysia' and 'Hacktivist Indonesia' which initiated a cyber war against New Delhi, according to the DCP of the cyber crime department of Ahmedabad Police.

The two groups have appealed to Muslim hackers from across the world to join them in their attack, which comes after a former spokeswoman for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Nupur Sharma's controversial comments about Prophet Mohammad.

A lookout notice for both groups has been issued for both the groups which hacked over 2,000 websites.

Calling for attacks on government websites, DragonForce had launched an attack called OpsPatuk or “strike back” against India which was discovered by Bengaluru-based cyber security firm CloudSEK.

The group shared Indian users’ social media credentials, including usernames and passwords, to enable others to launch attacks.

DragonForce, which is located in Malaysia and has been observed working with several threat groups in the past, including the T3 Dimension Team and ReliksCrew, is apparently a pro-Palestine hacktivist group.

Denying any relation between Sharma's statement and the views of the Indian government, BJP suspended her from her position.



