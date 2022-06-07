86% of employees in India may resign from their jobs in next six months: Report

With a whopping 86 percent of employees planning to resign in the next six months, the great resignation is set to continue unabated in 2022, according to jobs and recruitment agency Michael Page.

Findings suggest that a significant 61% in India are willing to accept a lower salary or forgo a pay rise and/or promotion for better work-life balance, overall well-being, and happiness.

"According to our data, not only has it already been taking place for the last two years sparked by the global pandemic, 2022 will only see it intensify," Michael Page said in its report.

According to the survey, this trend will continue in 2022 across markets, industries, degrees of seniority, and age groups.

"With the clear majority saying a significant talent migration event is upon us in the next few months, we must be ready for it to increase."

While there is a lot of debate about organisations' work arrangements (hybrid, working from home, etc.) and Covid-related regulations generating employee dissatisfaction, the survey finds that just 11% of those who have resigned or plan to resign cite this as the cause for their departure. Career advancement, a greater pay, a role change, and job happiness are all common reasons for employees to resign.

