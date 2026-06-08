/3 Air India planes damaged and ground equipment displaced due to storm at Delhi Airport

Sudden strong winds and heavy rain drove ground support equipment into three parked Air India narrowbody aircraft at Delhi International Airport's Terminal 2, causing damage to the planes, according to an announcement by the airport authority on Sunday (June 7). According to the airport operator, the incident occurred on Saturday (June 6), and all three affected aircraft were subsequently taken out of operation.

The ground equipment belonging to Air India Engineering and IndiGo shifted from its original position due to sudden inclement weather, resulting in a collision with the parked aircraft at Terminal 2.

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The private airport operator noted that the air traffic control had issued no prior warning to either the airport operator or the airlines regarding any imminent change in the weather conditions.