The ongoing West Asia crisis and the blockade of Strait of Hormuz has led to rise in crude oil prices and impacted the world economy hard. One of the sectors to be hit hard is the aviation industry that is finding it hard for itself to sustain due to the rising oil prices. Many airlines, including Air India are taking measures to cut down their loses.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the airline announced temporary flight cuts and schedule changes to several international routes from June to August 2026. According to the airline, 400 international flights will be cancelled per month during this period.

The services will be cut across North America, Europe, Australia and Southeast Asia in view of the rising oil prices.

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What Air India said?

Air India said the aim behind cutting the number of international flights was to avoid last-minute cancellations and make the network more stable amid the crisis of fuel hike.

"We are making temporary adjustments to select international services between June and August 2026, necessitated by continued airspace restrictions over certain regions and record high jet fuel prices for international operations," wrote Air India on X.

"Despite these changes, Air India will continue to operate over 1,200 international flights every month, maintaining a strong global network across five continents," said the airline further.