284 trains cancelled by IRCTC today: Check full list to know if your train is cancelled

Indian Railways has completely cancelled 284 trains today, 18 January, which also includes the Amritsar Jaynagar Humsafar Special. Additionally, Indian Railways has short-terminated 31 trains and source-changed 33 trains. 16 other trains, including the Howrah to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Duronto Express, the Hazrat Nizamuddin to Durg Humsafar Express, and the New Delhi to Kalka Shatabdi Express, have been rescheduled by the Indian Railways. IRCTC also has a specific refund rule related to ticket cancellation charges. Numerous trains, including the Tirupati to Jammu Tawi Humsafar Express, have been diverted. Scroll on to know the full details.