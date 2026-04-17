/'We will bust the module' in TCS sexual abuse and conversion case, says Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday (April 17) promised to bust the module involved in the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) forcible conversion and sexual harassment and case in Nashik. Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis thanked the company for cooperating in the ongoing investigation.

"It is a serious issue, done by a module. We will bust the module. We are also taking help from central agencies," Fadnavis said.

What is the TCS Nashik case

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The alleged sexual harassment at TCS Nashik came to light when a woman complained that a man started a relationship with her on the pretext of marriage. This opened up a Pandora's Box as more women came forward with sexual harassment allegations. Women said that the accused touched them inappropriately and said obscene things. The incidents happened between February 2022 and March 2026.

The incident is under investigation, and the company’s HR manager, Nida Khan, has been named as one of the key accused and has reportedly gone into hiding.

The ongoing investigation is also probing complaints of forcing women into religious conversion after entering relationships with them.