/‘Ukraine’s future cannot be decided without Ukrainians,’ says Macron, as politicking intensifies ahead of Trump-Putin meet

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday that “the future of Ukraine cannot be decided without Ukrainians,” and Europeans should alsobe part of the solution because their security is at stake too, after Washington and Moscow agreed to hold a summit on August 15 in Alaska aimed at ending the war in Ukraine.

The upcoming meeting of President Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin to arrive at a consensus on ending the Ukraine War, but without the presence of Ukraine leadership, has ignited heightened politicking and diplomatic efforts.

“Europeans will also necessarily be part of the solution because their security is at stake,” Macron wrote on X, after speaking with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, on Saturday, adding that he also spoke with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Macrons holds discussions with Zelensky, Merz, and Starmer

“I have just spoken again with President Zelensky, as well as with Chancellor Merz and Prime Minister Starmer. We remain determined to support Ukraine, working in a spirit of unity and building on the work undertaken within the framework of the Coalition of the Willing,” Macron said.

“Ukraine’s future cannot be decided without the Ukrainians, who have been fighting for their freedom and security for over three years now. Europeans will also necessarily be part of the solution, as their own security is at stake. I will continue to coordinate closely with President Zelensky and our European partners,” he added.

‘War raging on our land, can’t be ended without us’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has also stepped up his diplomatic efforts, and he spoke to French President Emmanuel Macron and held discussions with Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Estonia’s Prime Minister Kristen Michal.

Zelenskyy also held a conversation with the UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and shared the need for truly lasting peace.

Earlier, Zelensky said in a post on X, “President Trump announced preparations for his meeting with Putin in Alaska. Very far away from this war, which is raging on our land, against our people, and which anyway can’t be ended without us, without Ukraine.”

Moscow warns of ‘titanic efforts’ to disrupt Putin-Trump meeting

Meanwhile, Russia’s investment envoy Kirill Dmitriev said on Saturday that certain countries will make “titanic efforts” to disrupt the meeting of President Trump with Putin on August 15. Dmitriev accused the unnamed countries of seeking to prolong the war.

“Undoubtedly, a number of countries interested in continuing the conflict will make titanic efforts to disrupt the planned meeting between President Putin and President Trump,” he said in a post in his Telegram account, specifying that by efforts he meant “provocations and disinformation”, but did not specify which countries he was referring to.