/'Travelled for arranged marriage', Indian woman goes missing in US; search op ongoing

A 24-year-old Indian woman who came to the United States for an ‘arranged marriage’, has gone missing, officials said. Simran was last seen a few days after arriving from India in New Jersey on June 20. Video surveillance viewed by the Lindenwold police showed that she was looking at her phone and appeared to be waiting for someone. Police officials said she did not seem to be distressed on the video.

Simran went missing on Wednesday (June 25), five days since her arrival, police have confirmed. Police investigating her disappearance said an initial probe established she went to the US for an arranged marriage. The authorities are also investigating that the marriage was a ruse to gain free flights to America, according to The NY Post.

Simran has no established relatives in the United States and doesn't speak English, according to the police. She owns one phone, an international model that only operates through Wi-Fi. The authorities so far have been unable to contact any family members in India. "At this point, there are no known relatives in India to reach out to to learn about her potential whereabouts," Lindenwold police said on Thursday, according to Patch News.