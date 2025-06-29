/Is Pakistan doubling down on terrorism? From military to Kashmir issue: Asim Munir's first public speech after Operation Sindoor decoded

Pakistan's Army chief, Asim Munir, has once again talked about Pakistan's stance on its unwavering support to terrorism. In his first public statement since India's Operation Sindoor, Munir was seen talking at the Naval Academy's passing out parade in Karachi. The Pakistani general was addressing the graduating cadets of the Pakistan Naval Academy, their families, and assembled dignitaries, including foreign representatives. In his speech, the Army chief accused India of adopting a "hubristic mindset" and escalating regional tensions. He vowed a decisive response as well to any future "aggression" by India in his latest accusation against the country.

"As we steadily but surely build our comprehensive national power, any enemy acting on perceived vulnerability of Pakistan under the illusion of strategic impunity or miscalculation would get an assured, swift and very befitting response," Munir said.



Munir claimed in his speech that Islamabad is a "net regional stabiliser" and claimed that Pakistan has responded "resolutely" to India's Operation Sindoor, which he accused an "unprovoked" military aggression. Operation Sindoor was a retaliatory attack by India on nine terror sites in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan. "Despite provocations, Pakistan displayed restraint and maturity, reaffirming its commitment to regional peace," Munir was seen saying in his speech in the circulated video.

Munir claimed in his speech that India deliberately created tension in Pakistan just as the country was nearing the elimination of terrorism. Not only that, Munir also brought the Kashmir issue in his speech, once again. He claimed that "at such a time, we must remember the sacrifices of our Kashmiri brothers who are struggling against India’s illegal occupation."