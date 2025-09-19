/'Slap Kangana Ranaut', says Congress leader to farm workers in Tamil Nadu, Kangana responds

Former Tamil Nadu Congress chief KS Alagiri's remark on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has sparked a controversy. While addressing a group of farmers in the state Alagiri told them to "slap Kangana" just like a CISF personnel did to BJP MP in Chandigarh last year.

He told the farmers to slap Ranaut after they referred to her remarks on farmers made in 2020.

During the farmers' protest against the new farm laws that has now been suspended, Ranaut had comment on an elderly woman sitting at one of the agitation sites. In a social media post she had said that the woman was being paid Rs 100 to be a part of the protest after which she received severe backlash and the post had to be deleted.

"Yesterday, 10-15 agriculturists came to me and reported that Kangana Ranaut once told the press about agricultural women that they are working in the feeble lands... One of the reporters asked her that even though those women are working in the fields, they are very prompt and brave, and capable of achieving anything... She (Kangana Ranaut) immediately replied that if given Rs 100, they can come anywhere... I was shocked. Why is this lady, a sitting MP, criticising agricultural ladies? They come from rural India," Mr Alagiri said on Thursday.

He then goes on to say that he has told the farmers to slap Ranaut if she visits Tamil Nadu just like a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable slapped her at the Chandigarh airport last year.

"A few months ago, when this lady (Ms Ranaut) went to an airport, a lady police officer slapped her. The police officer said that 'wherever she goes, she abuses everyone and her words are very ugly'," Alagiri said.

Ranaut responds to Alagiri

Kangana Ranaut, who is in Himachal Pradesh responded to the comments saying that there are "more people who love me," and no one can stop her from visiting any place.