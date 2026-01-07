/'PM Modi is not happy with me over tariffs,' says Trump, but assures continued 'strong ties'

US President Donald Trump has acknowledged that his otherwise warm relationship with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been tested by Washington’s decision to impose steep tariffs on Indian goods, particularly those tied to India’s continued purchases of Russian oil. Addressing Republican lawmakers at the House GOP Member Retreat on Tuesday (January 6), Trump said Modi was not happy with the trade penalties India is now facing. At the same time, he claimed New Delhi has significantly reduced its oil imports from Russia following US pressure.

“I get along very well with Prime Minister Modi, but he’s not exactly thrilled right now because India is paying heavy tariffs,” Trump said. He added that India has “cut back substantially” on Russian oil purchases and recalled that Modi had personally requested a meeting with him.

Trade pressure over Russian oil

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The Trump administration has imposed a 50 per cent tariff on a range of Indian exports, including a separate 25 per cent duty directly linked to India’s energy trade with Moscow. The measures are part of Washington’s broader effort to discourage countries from maintaining oil and gas ties with Russia. Trump has repeatedly warned that further penalties could follow if India does not reduce its dependence on Russian crude even more.

Apache helicopter deliveries mentioned

Trump also touched on defence cooperation between the two countries, pointing to delays in military hardware deliveries. He said India has been waiting for Apache attack helicopters for years and hinted that the issue may soon be resolved. “We’re changing that. India ordered 68 Apaches,” Trump said, without offering a timeline or additional details.

Warning of more tariffs