'Not heroic': BJP MP sparks outrage over remarks on Pahalgam attack widows, later apologises

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ram Chander Jangra has apologised after saying that the women who lost their husbands in the Pahalgam terror attack were "not heroic".

After widespread backlash, including by opposition leaders over his "shameful" remarks, Jangra while issuing an apology, claimed that the statement was distorted to create a political controversy.

What did Ram Chander Jangra say?

Speaking at a symposium organised by the BJP party in Bhiwani, Jangra appeared to criticise the women who lost their husbands in the horrific April 22 attack in Pahalgam.

The Rajya Sabha MP, during an event to mark the 300th birth anniversary of Ahilyabai Holkar, an 18th-century Maratha queen, made the insensitive remarks.

In Hindi, he said, "Wahan (in J&K's Pahalgam) par jo hamari veerangnay behne thee, jinki maang ka sindoor chheen liya gaya, Veerangna ka bhaav nahin tha, josh nahin tha, jazba nahin tha, dil nahin tha, isliye haath jod ke goli ka shikaar ho gaye". This translates to the women, who lost their husbands lacked the warrior spirit, enthusiasm, and zeal. Therefore, they became victims of the attack.

He also said that nothing comes of begging terrorists: "Lekin haath jodne se koi chhodta nahin. Hamare aadmi vahan par haath jodkar maare gaye" (Terrorists do not spare anyone because they fold their hands. Our people died with folded hands).

Slamming his remarks, the opposition had sought an apology from PM Narendra Modi.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi should apologise for this shameful statement and expel MP Ram Chander Jangra from the party," said Congress senior leader Jairam Ramesh on X.

"This shameful statement of Rajya Sabha MP Ramchandra Jangra shows that the BJP, intoxicated with power, has become so insensitive that instead of blaming the security lapse for the sacrifice of the soldiers martyred in the Pahalgam terror attack, BJP MPs are questioning the martyrs and their wives," he added.

In a video statement, Jangra claimed that his comments were made in context of the British and Mughal history taught in our history books.

"It was in this context that I said that the terrorists killed people identifying them with their religion, and had the tourists been Agniveer trained, they would have surrounded the terrorists. There would have been casualties, but the terrorists would also have been killed. I don't think that our sisters are weak or cowards. They are brave; we only need to ignite the spirit of Rani Lakshmi Bai and Ahilyabai Holker in them so that they can fight in a situation like Pahalgam. Still, if anyone's feelings are hurt, I don't mind apologising," he said.

