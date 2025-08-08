/‘No vehicle anywhere in the world…’: Gadkari nixes ethanol-blended fuel low mileage claim, blames ‘lobby’

Union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari said on Friday that there was no merit in the claims that mixing ethanol in petrol reduces the mileage of vehicles. “This is not even a discussion. I don’t know if I should say this politically—it appears the petroleum lobby is manipulating it,” he said in reply to a pointed question about social media chatter on the effect of E20—petrol blended with 20% ethanol—on mileage. “You show me one vehicle anywhere in the world which had problems because of E20 petrol!” he said, dismissing concerns over ethanol-blended petrol during an interview, and added, “I give an open challenge. There is absolutely no problem with E20.”

Gadkari made the remark after the petroleum ministry also said that no major engine damage or performance loss is detected due to the fuel.

The ministry, however, acknowledged in a social media post on Monday that mileage might dip by up to 2% in newer cars and 6% in older ones that may need upgraded parts but stated that it could be managed with routine maintenance.

Gadkari also said at the Business Today summit that the use of locally produced ethanol helps to reduce India’s import bill and cuts pollution too.

“Maize rates have gone up to ₹2,600 a quintal from ₹1,200, all because ethanol is being produced from it. This has led to a threefold rise in the area under maize in Bihar and UP. This is increasing the income of farmers,” he said.

He then also pitched “100 per cent ethanol” as the fuel of the future.