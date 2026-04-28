/‘No place for double standards’: Rajnath Singh gives stern warning on terror, hails Op Sindoor at SCO Summit in Kyrgyzstan

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday (Apr 28) issued a stark warning against terrorism, asserting that there can be “no place for double standards” in dealing with terror. He was speaking at a conference of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek. His remarks came in the aftermath of the recent anniversary of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22 last year.

“We must not lose sight of state-sponsored cross-border terrorism which attacks the very sovereignty of a nation state,” he said. “There is no place for any double standards, and SCO should not hesitate in seeking appropriate action against those who abet, shelter and provide safe havens to terrorists.”

The Defence Minister also hailed India’s “firm resolve” against cross-border terror during Operation Sindoor in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

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“A few days ago, on April 22, we paid tributes to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. This incident shook not just a region but entire humanity,” he said.

Hailing India’s response to the terror incident, the minister noted a shift in New Delhi’s approach against threats, saying, “During Operation Sindoor, we demonstrated our firm resolve that terrorism epicentres are no longer immune to justifiable punishment.”

On April 22, 2025, Armed terrorists of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) opened fire at civilians, mostly tourists, at the Baisaran Valley in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, killing 26. The incident was one of the deadliest terror attacks in India since the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

In retaliation, Indian armed forces launched precision strikes against nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7, 2025. The strikes conducted under Operation Sindoor targeted the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and the Lashkar-e-Taiba Muridke base. India said over 100 terrorists were killed in the operation, including Yusuf Azhar, Abdul Malik Rauf and Mudasir Ahmed.