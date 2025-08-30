/‘No permanent friends or enemies, just…,’ says Rajnath Singh amid shifting geopolitics

India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday that in today’s global politics there are no permanent friends or enemies, only permanent interests, as he stressed India’s thrust on “aatmanirbharta” (self-reliance) in defence, and mentioned the significant strides made in indigenisation, including the commissioning of two locally designed Nilgiri-class stealth frigates, including INS Himgiri and INS Udaygiri. “In the light of self-reliance, the nation is now making all warships domestically. The navy has pledged not to buy warships from any other country but to make them in India and nowhere else,” said Rajnath Singh while speaking at the NDTV Defence Summit 2025. The defence minister’s statement assumes significance amid tariff tensions with the United States and the thaw in India-China relations signifying shifting geopolitics and a bid to tackle global trade turmoil.

Singh also said that India’s indigenously built defence system, Sudarshan Chakra, would become a reality soon.

“Globally, there is a war-like situation for trade right now,” Singh said, while noting that developed nations were turning increasingly protectionist. India does not consider anybody its enemy but will not compromise the interests of its people, he said.

‘Self-reliance a necessity in time of unstable geopolitics’

Singh also said that self-reliance is not just an advantage but has become a necessity in the time of unstable geopolitics.

“The world today is changing so rapidly that new challenges are emerging before us every day. Be it pandemics, terrorism, or regional conflicts, this century has proven to be the most unstable and challenging on every front so far,” Singh said.

“In such circumstances, if we talk about today’s strategic requirements, it becomes clear that “atmanirbharta” (self-reliance) is not an option in today’s time; self-reliance is not just an advantage but has become a necessity,” he added.

‘External dependency in defence no longer an option’

“Today’s shifting geopolitics has also made it clear that external dependency in the field of defence is no longer an option for us. Self-reliance is essential for both our economy and our security,” he said.

Singh referred to the highly successful precision strikes during Operation Sindoor attack and said they highlighted the effectiveness of indigenous defence systems.

The minister added that India’s defence exports have jumped from under ₹700 crore in 2014 to nearly ₹24,000 crore now, marking the country’s shift from importer to emerging exporter.