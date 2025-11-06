Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused RJD and Congress of “jungle raj”, urging them to cast votes in large numbers for the NDA in an address at a rally in Araria on Thursday (Nov 5). He also said that infiltrators remain a major challenge in the state, accusing his opponents of “protecting infiltrators”. This comes as the first phase of the voting takes place in several districts of the state.

“Today, the first phase of voting is taking place to develop Bihar. Stunning pictures are coming from different corners of Bihar on social media. Long lines have been forming at polling stations since the morning. Mothers, sisters, and daughters are coming out in large numbers to vote. There is unprecedented enthusiasm among the youth of Bihar as well. I congratulate all the voters. I appeal to the people to come out and cast their votes...,” PM Modi said.

“Today, I am telling you about the power of your vote. Your grandparents, maternal grandparents’ one vote had made Bihar the land of social justice. But then, the 90s decade came, and RJD’s jungle raj attacked Bihar. Jungle Raj means - pistol, cruelty, corruption and misgovernance. These became the identity of jungle raj, and this became Bihar’s misfortune. Your parents’ dreams were crushed,” PM Modi added.

RJD, Congress ‘protecting infiltrators’

PM Modi also accused the two parties of protecting infiltrators. He said that infiltrators remain a major challenge in the state, adding that the NDA government is working to identify and deport each infiltrator from the country.