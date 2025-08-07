/'Does not inspire confidence': Justice Yashwant Varma's plea seeking invalidation of panel report rejected

The Supreme Court of India on Thursday (August 7) dismissed the Allahabad High Court Judge Yashwant Varma's plea seeking invalidation of a report by an in-house inquiry panel that recommended his impeachment in the cash discovery row. While hearing the petition, the Bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and A.G. Masih observed that Justice Varma's conduct does not inspire confidence and his plea should not be entertained.

The Supreme Court held that the recommendation delivered by thenChief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and the Judges committee appointed has legal sanction and is constitutionally valid. It ruled Justice Varma's petition "not worth entertaining" and called his conduct 'not inspiring confidence'.

The ruling paves the way for the impeachment of Justice Varma process initiated last month.

What did Justice Varma say in his defence

Justice Varma, in his defence offered five reasons that the two-judge bench chose to decide despite the writ petition found to be non maintainable. Questions over the jurisdiction and authority of the in-house committee to investigate a sitting judge were some of the reasons in his defence.

Justice Varma argued that he was denied a fair hearing by the committee that ignored questions he had raised. He also argued that the Supreme Court does not have the power to take disciplinary action against a High Court judge as its tenure is protected by the Constitution.

Judges can only be removed from office by an order from the President, who will require consent from Parliament.

Justice Varma, if impeached will become the first High Court judge in independent India to be removed from office

What is the case

Wads of currency notes were found at Justice Varma's official residence when a fire broke out there on March 14.

The report of the Supreme Court-appointed committee said several stacks of burnt notes, reportedly as high as 1.5 feet, were found scattered across the storeroom of hi official residence in Delhi.