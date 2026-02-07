/‘Blaming others for its home-grown ills’: India rejects Pakistan’s ‘baseless’ allegations after Islamabad blast

India on Friday (Feb 6) rejected “baseless” claims made by Pakistan that New Delhi was behind the suicide blast at a Shiite mosque in Islamabad that claimed at least 31 lives and injured more than 169. The attack was the deadliest in the Pakistani capital since the 2008 Marriott hotel bombing. The explosion occurred during Friday prayers at Imam Bargah Qasr-e-Khadijatul Kubra mosque in the Tarlai area on the city’s outskirts.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs condemned the bombing at the Islamabad mosque. Responding to the allegations made by Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, the MEA said that Pakistan should rather focus on addressing the problems plaguing its social fabric than “blaming others for its home-grown ills”.

“The bombing at an Islamabad mosque earlier today is condemnable and India condoles the loss of life it has caused. It is unfortunate that, instead of seriously addressing the problems plaguing its social fabric, Pakistan should choose to delude itself by blaming others for its home-grown ills. India rejects any and every such allegation, which is as baseless as it is pointless,” the MEA said.

Earlier, Asif blamed India and Afghanistan for the blast in a post on social media.