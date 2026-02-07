Google Preferred
  Wion
  India
'Blaming others for its home-grown ills': India rejects Pakistan's 'baseless' allegations after Islamabad blast

Prajvi Mathur
Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: Feb 07, 2026, 09:45 IST | Updated: Feb 07, 2026, 10:05 IST
Security personnel and locals gather at a blast site inside a mosque in Islamabad on February 6, 2026. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

The MEA said that Pakistan should rather focus on addressing the problems plaguing its social fabric than “blaming others for its home-grown ills”.

India on Friday (Feb 6) rejected “baseless” claims made by Pakistan that New Delhi was behind the suicide blast at a Shiite mosque in Islamabad that claimed at least 31 lives and injured more than 169. The attack was the deadliest in the Pakistani capital since the 2008 Marriott hotel bombing. The explosion occurred during Friday prayers at Imam Bargah Qasr-e-Khadijatul Kubra mosque in the Tarlai area on the city’s outskirts.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs condemned the bombing at the Islamabad mosque. Responding to the allegations made by Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, the MEA said that Pakistan should rather focus on addressing the problems plaguing its social fabric than “blaming others for its home-grown ills”.

“The bombing at an Islamabad mosque earlier today is condemnable and India condoles the loss of life it has caused. It is unfortunate that, instead of seriously addressing the problems plaguing its social fabric, Pakistan should choose to delude itself by blaming others for its home-grown ills. India rejects any and every such allegation, which is as baseless as it is pointless,” the MEA said.

Earlier, Asif blamed India and Afghanistan for the blast in a post on social media.

“It has been proved the terrorist involved in the attack travelled to and from Afghanistan. The collusion between India and Afghanistan is being revealed,” Asif wrote on X.

About the Author

Prajvi Mathur is a Sub-Editor at WION with over 2 years of experience in journalism and digital content. With a keen interest in geopolitics and national affairs, she covers a wide...

