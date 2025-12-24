/‘Around 40% of pollution is linked to our sector’: Nitin Gadkari on Delhi’s air quality

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday acknowledged that the transport sector is a significant contributor to pollution and emphasised the urgent need to reduce India's dependence on fossil fuels. Gadkari’s comments came against the backdrop of a sharp deterioration in Delhi’s air quality, as a thick blanket of toxic smog engulfed the national capital.

"If there is any true nationalism today, it is reducing imports and increasing exports. But look at our situation. I stayed in Delhi for two days and developed a throat infection. Delhi is troubled by pollution. I am the Road Transport Minister, and around 40 per cent of pollution is linked to our sector," Nitin Gadkari said, NDTV reported.

He also highlighted the country’s heavy reliance on fossil fuels, noting that India spends nearly Rs 22 lakh crore annually on importing them. "What kind of nationalism is this? Fossil fuels are limited, and pollution is increasing. Can't we reduce fossil fuel usage? Why can't we promote electric vehicles and hydrogen-powered vehicles, which can lead to zero pollution?" he questioned.

Delhi AQI stood at a ‘hazardous' level

Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi stood at a hazardous level of 413 at around 8 am on Tuesday, severely impacting visibility and raising public health concerns. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed 'severe' air quality levels across several parts of the National Capital Region (NCR).

Anand Vihar emerged as one of the worst-affected areas with an AQI of 466, followed by Ashok Vihar at 444 and Chandni Chowk at 425. Areas around India Gate, Kartavya Path and Rashtrapati Bhavan were also shrouded in toxic smog, recording an AQI of 384, classified as 'Very Poor'.