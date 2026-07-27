Sitting too long? Here's how prolonged sitting affects your spine and posture

Whether you're working at a desk, studying for exams or spending hours behind the wheel, prolonged sitting has become part of modern life. Orthopaedic experts warn that remaining seated for long periods without movement can gradually affect the spine, weaken supporting muscles and lead to poor posture. Here's what happens inside your body and the simple habits that can help protect your back.

Why prolonged sitting affects the spine



When people sit for extended periods, especially while leaning towards a laptop or mobile phone, the natural alignment of the spine gradually changes. The head moves forward, the shoulders round and the lower back loses its natural curve. Over time, these changes can contribute to neck pain, lower back discomfort and poor posture.

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According to Dr Anurag Rai, MBBS, DNB (Orthopaedics), Orthopaedics Consultant and Fellow in Sports Medicine & Pain Management, our spine is designed for movement rather than remaining in one position for hours. "The spine functions best when the body keeps moving. Sitting continuously for long periods increases pressure on the spinal discs and gradually places extra strain on the muscles supporting the neck and lower back. Over time, this can contribute to poor posture and persistent back pain," he says.

Prolonged sitting also weakens the muscles that support the spine because they remain inactive for long periods. At the same time, the hip flexors stay shortened, creating muscle imbalance that can affect posture, flexibility and even the way a person walks.

How long is too long?



Rather than focusing only on the total number of hours spent sitting, health experts recommend avoiding uninterrupted sitting. Standing up, stretching or taking a short walk every 30 to 45 minutes can improve blood circulation, reduce stiffness and relieve pressure on the spine.

Dr Anurag Rai recommends making movement a regular part of the workday. "People often think back pain is caused only by lifting heavy objects, but prolonged sitting has become one of the biggest lifestyle-related causes. Correct posture, regular stretching and a few minutes of movement every hour can significantly reduce the risk of long-term spinal problems," he says.

Simple habits that protect your spine