In the world of football, names like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo dominate discussions about greatness. But when it comes to earnings, French footballer Kylian Mbappé has not only joined the conversation—he is rewriting it. The French superstar now earns more than Messi and Ronaldo combined, setting his position as the sport’s financial MVP.

How much Mbappe earns?

At 26, Mbappé is the face of Spanish club Real Madrid and one of the most marketable athletes globally. As per Forbes’ latest figures, Mbappé’s total earnings for the 2024-2025 year are estimated to surpass approximately $180 million.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi, who plays for Inter Miami in the Major League Soccer, is projected to earn $65 million this season—$40 million in salary and $25 million in endorsements.

On the other hand, Cristiano Ronaldo, playing for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, will take home around $75 million, with $50 million in salary and $25 million in endorsements. Combined, their earnings total $140 million—still $40 million short of Mbappé’s income.

What sets Mbappé apart isn’t just his brilliance on the football field but his business savviness. In 2022, he signed a three-year extension worth $250 million, including a $125 million signing bonus.

Off the pitch, Mbappé is a marketing genius. His partnership with American footwear company Nike includes a signature boot line, and his appearance as the cover athlete for EA Sports’ FIFA franchise has boosted his global visibility.

Add to that his growing investments in real estate and technology startups, and it is clear Mbappé is playing a game few can match.

As Messi and Ronaldo approach the twilight of their careers, Mbappé is stepping into the spotlight—on and off the field. For now, he’s not just winning matches; he’s winning the financial game too.