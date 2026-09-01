Why September could be the perfect time to visit Europe

Summer in Europe is historically the busiest and most expensive time to visit, but shifting your travel dates to September offers a distinct advantage. As the peak holiday rush subsides, this transition month provides a much better balance of cost and comfort. Here is why September is the smartest time to plan a European getaway.

Significant drop in flight and hotel costs

During the peak summer month of August, average return flights from India to Europe can cost upwards of Rs 46,476. However, as autumn approaches, airfares experience a steep decline, eventually dropping to an average of Rs 31,047 by October. Travelling in September allows you to take advantage of this downward pricing trend before the onset of winter. Furthermore, hotel booking data from Spain indicates a sharp decline in reservations as the month progresses, freeing up affordable accommodation.

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Milder weather across Southern Europe

The intense heatwaves that characterise European summers begin to ease in September. In major Mediterranean destinations like Rome, average daily temperatures drop to a highly comfortable range of 17 to 27 degrees Celsius. This makes outdoor sightseeing, historical walking tours, and dining much more pleasant compared to the extreme heat of July and August.

Fewer crowds at major attractions

Tourist footfall peaks in July and August, with Paris alone recording 5.2 million and 4.9 million overnight stays respectively during those months. As September begins, international visitor numbers gradually decrease as academic and work routines resume globally. This translates to shorter queues at major museums and historical monuments, allowing for a more relaxed and authentic travel experience.

Access to major cultural events

September marks the beginning of several iconic European cultural events. In Munich, Germany, the world-famous Oktoberfest for 2026 is scheduled to start on Saturday, September 19. Additionally, late September aligns with the traditional grape harvest season across major wine-producing regions in France and Italy, offering tourists unique regional experiences that are completely unavailable during the summer.