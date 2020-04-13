Zoa and Shaza Morani discharged from the hospital after COVID-19 treatment

'Chennai Express' producer Karim Morani's daughters, actress Zoa Morani & Shaza Morani have been discharged from the hospital.



Zoa took to her Instagram account to share the news. The actor shared an Instagram story in which she is seen wearing a mask.





"Time to say goodbye to my warriors from space and keep them in my prayers forever! Goodbye, isolation ICU. Time for #homesweethome!" Zoa wrote as a caption.

In an official statement, 'Always Kabhi Kabhi' actor said, "I would like to thank the Government for doing a commendable job and keeping track of every step and taking precautions for the safety of each person.



Shaza was the first family member who tested positive for coronavirus after which the whole family was quarantined.

Both Zoa and Shaza will be under home quarantine as a precautionary measure. Their father Karim, who had also tested positive for COVID-19, is currently under medical care.