Zoa and Shaza Morani discharged from the hospital after COVID-19 treatment

'Chennai Express' producer Karim Morani's daughters, actress Zoa Morani & Shaza Morani have been discharged from the hospital.
Zoa took to her Instagram account to share the news. The actor shared an Instagram story in which she is seen wearing a mask.
"Time to say goodbye to my warriors from space and keep them in my prayers forever! Goodbye, isolation ICU. Time for #homesweethome!" Zoa wrote as a caption.
Written by A Covid-19 Positive but also a Faith Positive Patient, my sister @shazamorani 🤍 Repost @shazamorani ・・・ So happy to be home. I wrote a letter to @theitihaascompany while I was hospitalised. It’s long so please bear with me 😋It felt so good. Can’t wait to read the book with everyone’s experiences. #WriteToRemember and email yours to theitihaascompany@gmail.com
In an official statement, 'Always Kabhi Kabhi' actor said, "I would like to thank the Government for doing a commendable job and keeping track of every step and taking precautions for the safety of each person.
Shaza was the first family member who tested positive for coronavirus after which the whole family was quarantined.
Both Zoa and Shaza will be under home quarantine as a precautionary measure. Their father Karim, who had also tested positive for COVID-19, is currently under medical care.