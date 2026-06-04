Zee TV has achieved a significant milestone in its growth journey, strengthening its position in the highly competitive Hindi General Entertainment Channel (GEC) space. Backed by a focused content strategy and a strong slate of fiction programming, the channel has recorded its highest viewership performance in over a decade, delivering impressive gains across key audience metrics.

Zee TV’s shows including ‘Vasudha’, ‘Tumm se Tumm Tak’ and ‘Ganga Mai ki Betiyaan’ have been outstanding performers, driving higher resonance amongst viewers week-on-week, striking a deeper chord with viewers through their emotionally engaging narratives and strong character arcs.

Zee TV hits highest viewership, delivers best ratings in a decade

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Zee TV, the flagship Hindi General Entertainment Channel from the leading Content & Technology powerhouse Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (‘Z’) has further strengthened its presence across the linear landscape by garnering multiple leadership milestones across key performance metrics.

The channel has recorded a high of 133 GRPs and a 19.5% share in HSM Urban in the latest week, marking an all-time high since 2015. The gains have enabled the channel to close the gap with its competitor as it inches closer to the leadership position across the Hindi GECs.

On the back of its sharpened content strategy, Zee TV has been witnessing robust performance week-on-week. The channel has fortified its leadership position in core primetime for 32 consecutive weeks and has also been the leader in primetime viewership for 16 straight weeks.

The channel’s enhanced content strategy encompassing robust fiction programming has been a strong growth driver, delivering consistent viewership and fortifying audience stickiness. Balancing tradition with contemporary themes, every fiction show on the channel is resonating deeply across demographics.

Speaking about the success of its content approach, Raghavendra Hunsur, Chief Content Officer Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. said, “At Zee TV, our success comes from staying true to our core promise and deeply understanding the evolving consumer. We believe the future of entertainment lies in rooted stories that are culturally authentic, emotionally resonant and crafted with cinematic visuals. The freshness of our narratives, the speed of storytelling, and the visual finesse of our worlds are all guided by a simple belief - authenticity is the new glamour.

The rich, culturally rooted storytelling has enabled the shows to attain the top 3 spots in the genre as per the latest week. Zee TV is all set to further boost the strong momentum in fiction programming with upcoming launches including ‘Tu Hi Re Dil Mein’ and ‘Dilon Ki Ram Leela’.

As we look ahead, we are excited by the pipeline of deeply human and differentiated stories being built across the network, including Hindi, as we continue to strengthen our connection with audiences through stories that truly matter.” Speaking about the achievement, Mangesh Kulkarni, Chief Channel Officer, Zee TV said, “We are encouraged by the stability and depth being witnessed in Zee TV’s performance across all metrics. The consistent success of our fiction content reflects the strong audience loyalty for deep-rooted stories that reflect our consumers’ lives in more ways than one. With our upcoming fiction launches coupled with iconic non-fiction properties, we will further fortify our strong leadership in primetime and extend the gains across time bands to deliver a distinctive, high-impact entertainment experience that sets Zee TV apart.”

Over the past four weeks, Zee TV has emerged as the third biggest Hindi Pay GEC channel in the 15+ HSM Urban segment, simultaneously securing its position as the second biggest Hindi Pay GEC channel in the 15+ HSM U+R segment for the same period. The achievements underscore the channel’s strong and sustained performance across urban and combined markets.

With a well-balanced slate of relatable storytelling, strong characters, and culturally resonant narratives, Zee TV has reinforced its positioning as a destination for compelling entertainment over the last 14 months.