Wynonna Judd pens reflective note on life after her mother Naomi Judd's tragic demise

Nearing the one-month anniversary of Naomi Judd’s death, the country music legend’s daughter and her The Judds bandmate penned an emotional social media post. According to E! News, Wynonna took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "There is so much happening in the world right now. So before I sat down to write this, I thought, 'No... I just don’t know what to say.’ Then, I heard the words from my life coach asking me, ‘What do you know?’ And I began to cry. "

"I DO know, that the pain of losing Mom on to suicide is so great that I often feel like I`m not ever going to be able to fully accept and surrender to the truth that she left the way she did. This cannot be how The Judds story ends," she continued.

Wynonna said that as a new grandmother, she knew she wanted to "break the cycle of addiction and family dysfunction," and acknowledged that she "must continue to show up" for herself first and "do the personal healing work."

See her post:-

"I know that it is a simple steps program, and those steps are not easy to take at times," said the ‘River of Time’ singer, who’s firstborn grandchild, Kaliyah, was born two weeks before Naomi's passing.

She added, "Therefore, I've made a commitment to keep doing the ‘next right thing’ and schedule weekly appointments so that I continue with the ongoing work, even when I have good days." While Wynonna admitted she still feels "so helpless," she said she also believes that "as corny as it sounds, Love Can Build A Bridge.`"

Also Read:Snoop Dogg recounts fainting after seeing Tupac Shakur following his fatal Las Vegas shooting

She signed off her message by thanking her followers for their love and support and requesting that they all "check in more often."

Naomi’s death at the age of 76 was announced on April 30. In a statement posted to Instagram, Ashley Judd shared that she and her sister Wynonna "lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness."

As per E! News, Wynonna's social media check in comes days after she made good on another vow to continue singing after her mother’s death, releasing a new collaboration with Waxahatchee, a solo musical project founded by Katie Crutchfield.