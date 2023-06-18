Welcome to Riverdale! Netflix drops new trailer of The Archies and it is all things entertaining

The new trailer for Netflix's coming-of-age drama The Archies is here! Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the movie is set in the fictional hill town of Riverdale and revolves around a bunch of schoolmates. The event will mark the big debut of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana, late actress Sridevi, film producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda.

No release date has been announced yet. The Archies Gang! On Saturday, the teaser of the fourth coming movie was released on Netflix Tudum event, giving a hint to the audience about how the Indian version of The Archies will look like. Set in 1964, in the era of rock and roll, the trailer starts off with a toy train entering the fictional town of Riverdale, and soon we are introduced to the Archies gang. Dressed in retro-style outfits, the boys and girls are having the best time of their lives together, where there is fun, dance, love, heartbreak, and whatnot.

Watch the trailer here: You’ve seen them in comics, in books, and in Riverdale — but this time around, you’ll see them in India!



Set in the 60's, The Archies builds a world that’s both familiar and new. Here's your first look #TUDUM! pic.twitter.com/vkYmakY2vC — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 17, 2023 × The Archies is based on the famous comics of the same name. The comic is set in the fictional town of Riverdale and revolves around the lives of teenagers Archie Andrews, Veronica Lodge, Jughead Jones, Betty Cooper, and Reggie Mantle.

The coming-of-age drama also stars Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina.

The Netflix film is produced by Akhtar and Reema Kagti under their production houses, Tiger Baby, Graphic India, and Archie Comics. Director Zoya Akhtar: "Pleasure and honour'' Talking about her new project last year, Zoya said it is a "pleasure and honour" for her to bring the Indian adaptation of the iconic comic to life.

"It's such a pleasure and an absolute honour to be asked to make the Indian adaptation for this very iconic comic. It's a huge part of my childhood. I've grown up reading it.

The movie is set around the 'Anglo-Indian community'.

"We've set it in the Anglo Indian community of India, and it's in our magical fictional hill station down in our country. The town is called Riverdale, it's fictional," added the director.

