Watch 'Shikara' trailer as it tells the 'untold story of Kashmiri Pandits'

Vidhu Vinod Chopra is back with a riveting film titled ‘Shikara’ which promises to tell the heartbreaking story of Kashmiri Pandits that had to leave their homes in the 90s.

The filmmaker pegs the film as a love story from Kashmir as it shows the exodus in the background of a love story between a couple. The film through its trailer shows the story from the eyes of the couple that had to leave their homes and the life they had built together in Kashmir before extremist forces pushed them and many others out of their state.

‘Shikara’ comes with a tagline of ‘The Untold Story of Kashmiri Pandits’.

The highly talked-about film stars two newcomers Sadia and Aadil Khan.

