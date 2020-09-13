Virat Kohli's adorable comment on Anushka Sharma's post:'My whole world in one frame'

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are all set to embrace parenthood. Anushka who is expecting her first child shared an adorable picture of herself with her baby bump on Sunday.



In the picture she is seen peacefully looking at her baby bump with a soft smile, ''Nothing is more real & humbling than experiencing the creation of life in you. When this is not in your control then really what is'' she wrote as the caption.

Also read: Amul's adorable wish for parents-to-be Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli will make you smile



The post became more special when soon- to-be-daddy Virat commented on the post, “My whole world in one frame.”



Take a look:

The couple announced their pregnancy on August 27, by sharing a picture of themselves, ''And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021'', they captioned the post.

In pics: Timeline of Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's romance as they announce pregnancy

The couple is currently in Dubai for Indian Premier League (IPL), season 13. The couple got married in Tuscany, Italy on 11 December 2017 in a small and secret ceremony.