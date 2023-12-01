Vinod Rawat talks Pushtaini: Inspiration, Rajkummar Rao cameo & crafting hopeful endings

Actor-director Vinod Rawat peels back the curtain on his remarkable film, Pushtaini. From familial escapades in Uttarakhand's hills to unexpected deer cameos, Rawat delves into the intricacies of his feature debut, which in this scribe's opinion is quite brilliant. With Rajkummar Rao joining the cast for the sheer joy of it and a commitment to keeping it real (but positive), Rawat spills the beans on the secret sauce of his storytelling.

Q. Can you share a particular moment or incident that inspired the creation of the movie "Pushtaini"?

A. Life unfolds in various moments, and such an inspiration gradually took root within me. Whenever I visited my village, I observed the way people adorned their homes. In Uttarakhand, the abundance of a fruit resembling pomegranate, known as Dadim, was used for decorating courtyards, creating a picturesque greenery. However, over two decades, I witnessed the gradual decay of this scenic beauty. The idea of how migration to the mountains led to the deterioration of homes lingered in my thoughts. My own father had moved from Uttarakhand to Delhi, where I was born. Our ancestral home fell into disrepair, but I have since rebuilt it and cherish visiting. Similarly, I moved from Delhi to Mumbai with the aspiration of earning recognition and prosperity. During workshops, I noticed people leaving their homes, prompting me to contemplate organising sessions with entirely new participants.

These reflections converged, exploring the theme of how houses crumble due to migration from hills. Simultaneously, I delved into the evolving understanding between fathers and sons. I believe that between the ages of nineteen to twenty-four, every young man perceives his father as a formidable adversary. I too experienced this, and many others have shared similar sentiments with me. These diverse thoughts intertwined to shape the narrative of Pushtaini.

Q. There are non-professional actors in this film. Your family members are there too. So there must have been both challenges and benefits of making films with him. Tell us about it.

A. I have been training actors and doing acting workshops in the industry since 2009-10. So handling actors is my strength. I have handled many non-actors as well as very trained actors. I know what needs to be extracted from whom at which level. But the backstory that happens between the actors is not in my hands. It is in the hands of nature. You will get to see the same magic in my film. The age difference between and my elder sister and I is twenty years, between and my younger sister and I is fifteen years, between my father and I is thirty-forty years old. All these relationships — no art or craft is used in them. My attempt was to bring that magic into the film.

It was more of a surprise for me than a challenge. We are passionate about our work that we will do this and that in acting. But it was my aunt who used to say 'I cannot act right now'. Because she has to feed her goat or cow or the cow or goat is in the sun and she has to bring them into the shade. For her, the cow and his goat were more important than acting. Amidst all this, I had to do workshops and also shoot with her. Then she also felt that it was not within her power to do all this. Because she doesn't even know Hindi properly. I had to play emotional card with her. I used to say, "Aunty, I have invested a lot of money in this, I will be ruined". Then everyone would be ready to work.

Q. In your film, you have not demonised the father. You have shown that he remains silent only for the welfare of his son. What was the thought process behind that?

A. Let's consider the second option. Suppose he would have killed the person who raped his son. What would have happened then? What would all the people of his family would have done after this? They would have had to beg or they would also be subjected to rape. Their helplessness will be taken advantage of. In my opinion, fathers of middle class families are the biggest heroes of the society. There is no greater hero in the world than them.

Q. You have shown a happy ending for Bhupi and Dimple [protagonists] in your film. Was your initial thought also that you had to keep the ending of the film promising?

A. Leave aside films, I want only positivity in life also. Even if I get to make a hundred films, each of my films will have a hopeful ending. I think we live in a beautiful world. We should make it even more beautiful.

Every coin has two sides. Nothing is achieved by negativity, I believe. Even if I have to make a biopic, I will end it happily. If someone forces me to make a biopic with a depressing, sad ending, I will not make it. Through films, I would not like to give the message that life is full of disappointments. I had made a film called MAD. You will find the same in that also. I feel that mother-son, father-son, brother-sister, husband-wife, all these relationships — I want to be hopeful in all these. This is my belief system.

Q. Can you tell us about any incident in which you faced a big challenge while making Pushtaini and how did you handle that challenge?

A. Instead of a challenge, let me tell you an interesting incident that was quite magical. You must have seen that deer scene. We have not used any VFX in it. Because we did not have money. When we went for recce, we were told that sometimes deer come there. So we were thinking that Bhupi will look this way and there will be a deer there. But we also felt that no deer was going to come as per our wish. So we were shooting one day when suddenly one of my assistants said in a low voice, "Deer…deer has come." And indeed the deer had come. We started panicking that we should shoot quickly. But he is standing. We are changing the lens, and he's standing. As if he is saying that you can shoot comfortably, I am here only for you. Our scene was shot. Many such incidents have happened to me in the mountains. I feel that I have not made this film. There is some spiritual influence. We are coming from Mumbai during Covid. If anything had happened to even one person, my film would have stopped. The energies of the mountain itself accomplished this. Such miraculous incidents kept happening every second day.

Q. Rajkummar Rao has also worked in your film without taking any money. So how did that happen?

A. I must have earned some good karma. Rajkumar Rao and I both used to do theatre together in Delhi. I also came to Mumbai because of him. He also supported me a lot here. Even today we both are very close. When I gave him the narration, he himself said that, "I will do this one". This is only a blessing from God. Rajkummar has an aura of his own. It is a very beautiful thing for him to be a part of my film.

Q. Sexual abuse, especially child sexual abuse, is a very sensitive topic. You have handled this very well. What was your approach regarding this?

A. I lived in a lower middle class colony of Kidwai Nagar in Delhi. There were many such cases. Which we did not even understand at that time. We used to hear things. When we grew up we thought, "Oh shit! This used to happen?" At that time, we used to see how the family suppressed the matter. Those with whom it happened did not want to speak. They felt that their son or daughter's life will be ruined. So all these incidents were in my mind. Now when it comes to approach, I don't want to make a 'guilty film'. I take these topics and talk about them. But in today's time, if you keep harping on this all the time then nothing good will happen. I also show the life around it. I want to make it simple but effective.