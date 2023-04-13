Veteran actress Uttara Baokar passes away at 79
Uttara Baokar was an established name in theatre before she started her film/TV career with Shyam Benegal's Yatra and Govind Nihalani's Tamas- the role which made her a household name across the country.
Noted Indian actress Uttara Baokar passed away in Pune on Tuesday following a prolonged illness. She was 79. According to her family, she had been ill for a long time and breathed her last at a Pune hospital. Her last rites were performed on Wednesday morning.
Baokar, who studied acting at the National School of Drama (NSD), played various roles in different plays such as Padmavati in Mukyhamantri, Mena in Mena Gurjari, Desdemona in Shakespeare's Othello, mother in playwright Girish Karnad's Tughlaq, among others.
After working extensively in theatre, she started her film/TV career with Shyam Benegal's Yatra and Govind Nihalani's Tamas- the role which made her a household name across the country.
She also acted in Sumitra Bhave's feature films. She won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress for Mrinal Sen's EkDinAchanak.
She also worked in films like Rukmavati Ki Haveli, Doghi, Sardari Begum, Thakshak, Vaastupurush, Uttarayan, Shevri, Badha, Dor, Aaja Nachle, 8 x 10 Tasveer and Lessons in Forgetting to name a few. She also appeared in several TV shows including Nazarana, Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, Kashmakash Zindagi Ki and Jabb Love Hua.
Several actors took to Twitter to mourn her death and paid their condolences.
A remarkable actress. A sensitive and private person in real life, Uttara tai was the epitome of dignity and humility. Time spent with her during the making of films Uttarayan and Shevri, have added value to my life.
Filmmaker Sunil Sukthankar said he worked in around eight feature films with her and his long-time collaborator Sumitra Bhave used to reckon her as an actor who could portray strong female characters. "She played a variety of female roles in our movies and she was one disciplined actor. When on the sets, there a no-nonsense attitude used to prevail," he recalled.