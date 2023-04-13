Veteran actress Uttara Baokar passes away at 79

Noted Indian actress Uttara Baokar passed away in Pune on Tuesday following a prolonged illness. She was 79. According to her family, she had been ill for a long time and breathed her last at a Pune hospital. Her last rites were performed on Wednesday morning.



Baokar, who studied acting at the National School of Drama (NSD), played various roles in different plays such as Padmavati in Mukyhamantri, Mena in Mena Gurjari, Desdemona in Shakespeare's Othello, mother in playwright Girish Karnad's Tughlaq, among others.



After working extensively in theatre, she started her film/TV career with Shyam Benegal's Yatra and Govind Nihalani's Tamas- the role which made her a household name across the country.



She also acted in Sumitra Bhave's feature films. She won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress for Mrinal Sen's EkDinAchanak.



She also worked in films like Rukmavati Ki Haveli, Doghi, Sardari Begum, Thakshak, Vaastupurush, Uttarayan, Shevri, Badha, Dor, Aaja Nachle, 8 x 10 Tasveer and Lessons in Forgetting to name a few. She also appeared in several TV shows including Nazarana, Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, Kashmakash Zindagi Ki and Jabb Love Hua.