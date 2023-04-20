US Vice President Kamala Harris to appear on Jennifer Hudson's talk show

You can soon expect some fireworks on the TV as US Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to sit for a sit-down interview with actress Jennifer Hudson on her daytime talk show. This will be the first time that an elected US leader will appear as a guest on The Jennifer Hudson Show which has previously seen actors grace the hot seat. Reports suggest that the interview will discuss issues like the recent slate of school shootings, LGBTQ rights, climate change, and a possible TikTok ban. These are however just tentative topics and the show makers haven’t revealed anything yet.

Prior to this, Kamala Harris was seen getting into an interview with Stephen Colbert on his late-night talk show. During the show, Kamala discussed laws that are being passed about reproductive rights, as well as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ comments on the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

During the Stephen Colbert show, Kamala was heard talking about Roe vs. Wade last year (law on reproductive rights) as she said, “I think it’s the height of irresponsibility. In fact, in many cases [it’s] inhumane what has been happening in states around our country that are passing laws that would criminalize health care providers, literally provide for jail time for doctors and nurses who provide reproductive health care, that would punish women for simply seeking the kind of care that they choose, that they need.”

Meanwhile, she has not spilled beans on whether she and US President Joe Biden plan on running for re-election in 2024 but instead, Biden said that he “intends to run” and if he does, Harris will be “running alongside him.”

