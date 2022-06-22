US jury finds Bill Cosby guilty of sexually abusing minor at Playboy mansion

A US jury found Bill Cosby guilty of sexually assaulting a teenage girl at the Playboy mansion nearly 50 years ago.

Cosby, 84, has been accussed of assault by several women and was jailed in 2018 but freed last year. Cosby was sentenced for sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004.

Judy Huth had filed a case against Cosby for allegedly sexually assaulting her in the 1970s when she was 16. Huth had accussed Cosby of forcing her to take alcohol and sexually assaulting her in a bedroom at Hugh Hefner's Playboy mansion.

Also Read: Bill Cosby accuser describes going to Playboy Mansion with the comedian

Judy Huth was awarded $500,000 in damages after molestation charges dating back to 1975 were proved.

Attorney Nathan Goldberg told the US jury that "after she sat down on the bed he pounced and he started trying to put his hands down her pants."

Also Read: Jurors shown video of Cosby denying Playboy Mansion assault claim

Cosby exposed his penis and forced her to masturbate him, Goldberg told the court. However, Cosby's lawyers denied any assault while questioning Huth's account after Huth changed the date the assault took place.

Huth who is now 64 had first filed a lawsuit against Cosby in 2014 when allegations against the former comedian had first surfaced.

(With inputs from Agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.