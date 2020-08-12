'Tiger King' star Carole Baskin sued by ex-husband's family in case of his disappearance

Netflix series’ Tiger King’ became a massive hit as it was one of the first few series that viewers picked up during the start of peak of the pandemic.

Carole Baskin, one of the stars of the docuseries ‘Tiger King’ has now been sued by the family of her ex-husband for information in his 1997 disappearance.

The suit was filed in Florida, by Lewis’s three surviving daughters, is an attempt to force Baskin to submit information on the record. It demands Baskin, Tiger King subject Kenny Farr and the woman listed as a witness on Lewis’s will – turn over electronic device data, diaries and investigative material related to Lewis.

It also offers a $100,000 reward for any information on his disappearance.

Baskin became a household name when the series ‘Tiger King’, centred on a feud between Baskin and fellow big-cat sanctuary owner Joe “Exotic” Maldonado-Passage.

The series encouraged speculation on Baskin’s role in Lewis’s disappearance, a day before a scheduled trip to Costa Rica. He was declared legally dead in 2002.

Baskin, who received most of Lewis’s $6m estate and ownership of their sanctuary, Big Cat Rescue Corporation, has vehemently denied any involvement in his disappearance.