The Idol teaser: The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp star in HBO's ‘sleaziest Hollywood love story’ 

The teaser of the most-awaited HBO drama series, ‘The Idol’ was released on July 18 and featured The Weeknd, Lily-Rose Depp, BLACKPINK’s Jennie, and other artists. The teaser video offers a sneak peek into the raunchy lives of the pop stars and orgies. Jennie’s brief appearance and intense scenes promise high-voltage drama for the viewers.

‘The Idol’ is co-created and executive produced by The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye), ‘Euphoria’ director Sam Levinson, and Reza Fahim. The Weeknd is paired opposite Lily-Rose Depp in this six-episode television series set against the background of the music industry, which revolves around the Canadian singer, who is playing a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult, who gets into a complicated relationship with a budding pop star, played by Depp.

The other star-playing supporting characters in the series are Troye Sivan, Debby Ryan, Rachel Sennott, Steve Zissis, Hari Nef, and Juliebeth Gonzalez.

Watch the teaser of 'The Idol' here:-

The high-spirited and drug-filled teaser clip introduces The Weeknd and Depp as being involved in the "sleaziest" relationship in "all of Hollywood." The series has not got a release date yet.

Taking to Instagram, Depp shared the video teaser and wrote, "The sleaziest love story in all of Hollywood. From the sick and twisted minds of @samlev00 & @theweeknd , #THEIDOL coming soon. @theidol @hbo @hbomax.

The Weeknd too shared the teaser, "HOLD ON FOR DEAR LIFE // From the sick and twisted minds of Sam Levinson and @TheWeeknd, starring @lilyrose_depp, # THEIDOL is coming soon to @hbomax," he wrote.

"When the multi-talented Abel 'the Weeknd' Tesfaye, Reza Fahim, and Sam Levinson brought us The Idol, it was clear their subversive, revelatory take on the cult of the music industry was unlike anything HBO had ever done before," HBO’s programming executive vice president, Francesca Orsi, previously said in a statement, reported Entertainment Weekly.

The Weeknd has appeared on TV before. he has given voiceovers for ‘The Simpsons and American Dad!’ In 2019, he also portrayed a version of himself in the movie 'Uncut Gems' by the Safdie brothers. 'Wolf’, ‘Silent Night’, ‘Crisis’, and ‘The King’ are some of Depp's most recent filmography credits.

Meanwhile, fans have expressed disappointment over Jennie’s little screen appearance as a supporting cast instead of a lead. "Is Jennie a cameo or a minor role?" said one of Jennie’s fans, while another commented, saying, "Jennie is going to debut as an actress, so I hope she can get a good role".

‘The Idol’ surrounds and focuses on rising pop idols and their lives, struggles, successes, and failures. The series also marks BLACKPINK member Jennie's first acting gig. It also shows several elements of Hollywood and the hard work artists put in to create a name for themselves in the industry, along with the sordid and unseen portions of the industry as well.

