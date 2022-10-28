'The Crown': Princess Diana's death scene filmed near crash site in Paris

Giant streaming platform Netflix-backed 'The Crown' has lately been busy filming its latest season, which leads up to Princess Diana’s death in Paris, France. New photos have surfaced online which reveal that the show will feature some scenes from the Paris car crash site, where Diana breathed her last in 1997.

Supposedly, to recreate the tragic car crash moment, the crew and cast of the series reached Pont de l'Alma tunnel in Paris, which is the fateful location where Diana's driver crashed in 1997 while being tailed by paparazzi.

In the now-viral pictures, a Mercedes-Benz can be seen heading towards the tunnel, while being chased by paps on motorbikes. A sea of cameramen were also seen at the location to capture the scenes.

A Netflix spokesperson, however, had previously said that the exact moment of the crash impact will not be shown.

Diana left for her heavenly abode in August 1997 after being injured in a fatal accident in the Pont de l’Alma tunnel in Paris. She was 36. Her partner, Dodi Fayed, and her driver, Henri Paul, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The pictures have sparked backlash online, with one critic declaring that the show has gone "too far". "Filming where Diana tragically lost her life is not entertainment," a netizen wrote on Twitter. Another tweeted, "Her children, her family, shouldn’t be subjected to this. ⁦@netflix⁩, shame on you."

The Crown had already been subjected to a monumental backlash, prior to the release of the images. Many are upset with the production for including car crash scenes in the series from Paris.

The fifth season of the Netflix series is all set to release on November 9. The new season will portray the events running up to the late royal’s death in a car crash.