Sir Paul McCartney brought in some holiday cheer for fans as he reunited on stage with former Beatles bandmate Sir Ringo Star on Thursday. The two legends performed classics Helter Skelter and Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band.

The performance was the last in Sir Paul's Got Back tour which took place at London's O2 Arena. The musician has already played in France, Spain and Brazil.

"I've had a great night and I love you all," Sir Ringo said later as he walked offstage.

Sir Ringo was not the only musical guest appearance on Thursday night. Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood joined Sir Paul for a rendition of Get Back. Sir Paul made the performance even more special as he played his original Hofner 500/1 bass guitar for the first time in over 50 years. The instrument was stolen in 1972 but Sir Paul was reunited with it earlier this year.

Sir Paul and Sir Ringo are the last surviving core members of The Beatles. The two have played together a number of times since the band broke up in 1969.

Sir Paul is known for treating his fans to jumbo performances packed with hits from his long musical career. Thursday night's performance was no different, with him playing nearly 40 songs on various instruments.